Saturday 12 August 2023
# fleadh-bergasted
Quiz: How much do you know about the Fleadh Cheoil?
The Fleadh Cheoil 2023 is in full swing this week, but we aren’t going to tell you where because that would spoil the quiz. 

The Fleadh first kicked off in Mullingar in 1951 and since then has attracted thousands of visitors from around the world to Ireland every year. 

How much do you know about the festival? Let’s go!

Where is this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann being held?
Mullingar
Drogheda

Lisbon
Derry
How much does the Fleadh Cheoil generate for the local economy each year?
€750,000
€4m

€50m
€100m
How many performers compete in Fleadhanna each year?
About 1,250
About 5,000

About 13,000
About 20,000
Who opened the 2017 festival held in Ennis?
Christy Moore
Jedward

Michael Flatley
Bono and the Edge
What town has held the largest Fleadh to date?
Cavan
Drogheda

Mullingar
Tullamore
Which two towns made unsuccessful bids to host the festival in 2023?
Drogheda & Sligo
Belfast & Wexford

Dundalk & Kilkenny
Killarney & Kildare
The 1963 Fleadh in Mullingar was widely seen as controversial at the time. Why?
It was badly organised and musicians and dancers had nowhere to stay.
The young people in attendance were deemed to have gotten out of hand, with the press at the time describing the events as "an orgy".

Women were allowed to compete for the first time.
Dancing was included in the Fleadh for the first time against the wishes of the Bishop of Mullingar who boycotted the event as a result.
Which of these instruments is not included as a category in the solo competition?
Mouth organ
Banjo

Bódhrán
Bassoon
Who set up the Fleadh Cheoil?
Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann
The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts

Éamon de Valera
Margaret Thatcher
Which of these is the only Northern Irish county to have hosted the Fleadh?
Down
Antrim

Derry
Tyrone
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
You are Oliver Cromwell.
Your fleadh knowledge is sadly lacking.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Michael D HIggins
Congratulations! You are a fleadh expert.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You tried your best
Share your result:

