Quiz: How much do you know about the Fleadh Cheoil?

The Fleadh Cheoil 2023 is in full swing this week, but we aren’t going to tell you where because that would spoil the quiz.

The Fleadh first kicked off in Mullingar in 1951 and since then has attracted thousands of visitors from around the world to Ireland every year.

How much do you know about the festival? Let’s go!

Where is this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann being held? RollingNews.ie Alamy Mullingar Alamy Drogheda

Alamy Lisbon Alamy Derry How much does the Fleadh Cheoil generate for the local economy each year? Alamy €750,000 €4m

€50m €100m How many performers compete in Fleadhanna each year? About 1,250 About 5,000

About 13,000 About 20,000 Who opened the 2017 festival held in Ennis? Alamy Christy Moore Alamy Jedward

Alamy Michael Flatley Alamy Bono and the Edge What town has held the largest Fleadh to date? Cavan Drogheda

Mullingar Tullamore Which two towns made unsuccessful bids to host the festival in 2023? Drogheda & Sligo Belfast & Wexford

Dundalk & Kilkenny Killarney & Kildare The 1963 Fleadh in Mullingar was widely seen as controversial at the time. Why? It was badly organised and musicians and dancers had nowhere to stay. The young people in attendance were deemed to have gotten out of hand, with the press at the time describing the events as "an orgy".

Women were allowed to compete for the first time. Dancing was included in the Fleadh for the first time against the wishes of the Bishop of Mullingar who boycotted the event as a result. Which of these instruments is not included as a category in the solo competition? Alamy Mouth organ Alamy Banjo

Alamy Bódhrán Alamy Bassoon Who set up the Fleadh Cheoil? Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts

Éamon de Valera Margaret Thatcher Which of these is the only Northern Irish county to have hosted the Fleadh? Down Antrim

Derry Tyrone Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! You are Oliver Cromwell. Your fleadh knowledge is sadly lacking. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are Michael D HIggins Congratulations! You are a fleadh expert. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You tried your best Share your result: Share