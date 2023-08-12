Quiz: How much do you know about the Fleadh Cheoil?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
The Fleadh Cheoil 2023 is in full swing this week, but we aren’t going to tell you where because that would spoil the quiz.
The Fleadh first kicked off in Mullingar in 1951 and since then has attracted thousands of visitors from around the world to Ireland every year.
How much do you know about the festival? Let’s go!
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site