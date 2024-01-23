Advertisement
Eight flights cancelled to and from Dublin Airport and others diverted due to Storm Jocelyn

Status Orange wind warnings are currently in place for Donegal, Mayo and Galway.
1 hour ago

EIGHT FIGHTS HAVE been cancelled to and from Dublin Airport today due to Storm Joselyn bringing winding conditions to Ireland

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Mayo and Galway until midnight. Another Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal until 2am tonight.

Multiple Status Yellow wind warnings are also in place across the rest of the country this evening and tonight. 

A total of eight flights have been cancelled to and from Dublin Airport today as a result of weather conditions. 

“Strong gusting winds in the middle part of the afternoon also resulted in seven aircraft performing go-arounds, while two aircrafts made the decision to divert to Manchester and Belfast respectively, before returning to Dublin Airport shortly after, where both landed successfully,” DAA spokesperson Graeme McQueen said. 

With winds forecast to remain strong for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow, passengers are being advised to contact their airlines directly for updates regarding their flight. 

Three commercial flights diverted to Shannon Airport from Cork this afternoon.

These were KLM flight 1085 from Amsterdam, Ryanair flight FR-901 from London Standsted and Ryanair flight FR-7726 from Lanzarote. 

“Shannon Airport is fully operational today with all our services running to schedule,” a spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said. 

Almost 200 flights including arrivals and departures were cancelled at Dublin Airport between Sunday and yesterday, while 15 commercial airports had to divert to Shannon airport during Storm Isha as well. 

The weather conditions saw dozens of other flights diverted and delayed. 

One flight that was due to travel from Manchester to Dublin on Sunday afternoon circled over the Irish Sea multiple times before aborting its attempt to land in Dublin. Instead, it turned around and flew east, ultimately landing in Paris hours after it was originally due to be on the ground. 

Hayley Halpin
