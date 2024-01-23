Outages still widespread as Storm Jocelyn's 'damaging gusts' to further damage power lines

THERE ARE STILL widespread power outages across the country today, as Storm Jocelyn is to bring strong winds which will cause very “difficult travelling conditions” in some counties.

In the wake of Storm Isha 235,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on Monday, and as of 10 pm last night 68,000 properties were still experiencing outages.

The storm caused extensive damage to properties across the country, and saw roads closed off by fallen trees.

Three people died in road traffic incidents during Storm Isha and its aftermath, including a woman in her twenties in Co Louth, a man in his 40s in Co Mayo, and a man in his 60s in Derry.

ESB repair crews worked to restore power to 167,000 properties in the wake of the storm, but they face further challenges as Storm Jocelyn hits today.

Today is to have a wet start with widespread rain in the morning and afternoon, and highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will increase throughout the afternoon before becoming stronger this evening, and eventually easing off overnight.

Temperatures will drop to between 5 and 8 degrees overnight, and rain showers will become scattered.

Power outages this morning.

A status orange wind warning is in place for Donegal from 6 pm until 2 am tonight, and for Mayo and Galway from 6pm until midnight.

County Donegal was particularly hard hit during Storm Isha, with the roofs torn off some homes, and people living in houses impacted by defective concrete reporting further damage to their properties during the storm.

Met Éireann is warning of “damaging gusts” in these counties, large coastal waves, fallen trees, damage to power lines, and further damage to already weakened structures.

A status yellow warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo from 12 pm today until 5 am tomorrow morning, as the national forecaster has warned that Storm Jocelyn will bring “very strong” winds to these counties this evening, with the potential for wave overtopping, difficult travelling conditions, and debris.

Meanwhile a status yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo from 12 pm today until 2 am tonight.

There is another status yellow warning for counties Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon from 5 pm this evening until 2 am.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for all of Northern Ireland, where Storm Jocelyn is expected to cause disruption to travel and utilities. This warning is in effect from 4 pm today until 1 pm tomorrow.

Almost 200 flights including arrivals and departures were cancelled at Dublin airport between Sunday and Monday, while 15 commercial airports had to divert to Shannon airport during Storm Isha as well.

Travellers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airline before heading to airports today.

The weather is to improve significantly tomorrow, as it will be mainly dry with sunny spells, and isolated showers. Winds will be moderate at first, and will ease during the day.

The weather is to remain unsettled further in the week, with wet conditions continuing into the weekend.