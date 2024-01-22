Woman and man killed in separate road crashes in Louth and Mayo

A WOMAN IN her 20s had died in a road incident in Carnalogue, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

She was a passenger in a van that collided with a tree at 1.50 am, and was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services personnel.

Storm Isha caused difficult driving conditions across the country last night, as a status orange weather warning was in place for most of the country, and status red storm warnings were in place for three counties.

A second passenger in the van – a man in his 20s – has been hospitalised for what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The woman’s body remains at the scene of the incident this morning, as an examination is to be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators later today. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, including anyone who may have camera footage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee station on 041 685 3222, or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Last night, a man in his 40s died in a road crash in Co Mayo, which had been issued a status red storm warning, at about 6.15 pm.

The man was the driver and sole occupants of a car that left the road during difficult conditions. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A status yellow weather warning is in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo today until 7pm. You can keep up with the latest weather developments here, including details on widespread power outages.