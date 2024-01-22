LIVE: Transport and traffic updates as Storm Isha cleanup operation gets under way

STORM ISHA HAS now passed – but it had a significant impact on travel, and tens of thousands of people have been left without power.
The red and orange weather alerts for Storm Isha have now passed.
A yellow wind warning remains in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 7pm this evening.
According to Met Éireann, people in the area are being advised to expect:
- Large coastal waves with wave overtopping
- Difficult travelling conditions
- Debris, loose objects displaced
Around 170,000 customers – mostly in Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry – were left without electricity overnight.
45,000 were left without power in Northern Ireland.
Here are a few images and videos showing the impact of the storm over the last twelve hours or so:
