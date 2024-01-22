Advertisement
LIVE: Transport and traffic updates as Storm Isha cleanup operation gets under way

The storm had a significant impact on travel around the country since last evening.
11 minutes ago

STORM ISHA HAS now passed – but it had a significant impact on travel, and tens of thousands of people have been left without power. 

Stay with us for the latests throughout the morning. 

Updates from Rónán Duffy and Daragh Brophy. 

1 minute ago 6:41AM

Good morning, 

The red and orange weather alerts for Storm Isha have now passed. 

A yellow wind warning remains in place for Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 7pm this evening.

According to Met Éireann, people in the area are being advised to expect:

  • Large coastal waves with wave overtopping
  • Difficult travelling conditions
  • Debris, loose objects displaced

Around 170,000 customers – mostly in Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry – were left without electricity overnight. 

45,000 were left without power in Northern Ireland. 

Here are a few images and videos showing the impact of the storm over the last twelve hours or so: 

