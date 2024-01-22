More than 235,000 premises without power across Ireland in aftermath of Storm Isha

MORE THAN 235,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power across the country in the wake of Storm Isha.

ESB Networks said the worst impacted counties were in the north-west, with “hundreds” of additional crews contracted to help ESB crews assess and repair the outages this morning.

As of 6:30 am, approximately 235,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power.

In the North, up to 45,000 premises were reported as being without power.

Status Red warnings were in effect for Mayo, Galway and Donegal last night, while the rest of the country was covered by a Status Orange weather warning.

They have since lifted although Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo remain under a Status Yellow warning until 7pm this evening.

ESB Networks also said that its crews are responding where it is safe to do so but given the extent of the storm and damage to the network, “the majority of homes, farms and businesses currently impacted will remain without supply overnight”.

If you experience a power outage during the storm, updates and estimated restoration times can be found on ESB Powercheck.

The crews will mobilise again at first light to “assess the damage, making the network safe and restoring electricity supply where safe to do so”, according to the statement.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, don’t touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous. ESB Networks asks people to report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.