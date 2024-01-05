Flight from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport after passenger died on board

A FLIGHT BOUND for Manchester had to be diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday night after a passenger died on-board the plane.

The Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester was diverted to Cork Airport due to a passenger requiring medical attention.

In a statement to The Journal, a Jet2 spokesperson said the airline can “regrettably confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew who intervened as soon as they became aware”.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added: “This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew and we would like to thank them for their efforts.

“Our thoughts are with the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

A passenger who was on the flight told The Mirror that the man was found dead in the toilet.

The passenger told The Mirror: “My husband reported someone had been in the plane’s toilet for a long time and he said that he thought he was dead.

“Tragically he was right. Everyone on board was very upset by the tragic circumstances.”