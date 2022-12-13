More flights in and out of Ireland cancelled as weather continues to disrupt travel

THE COLD WEATHER is causing further travel disruption today as flights in and out of the Country, in particular to and from the UK, have been cancelled and delayed.

In a statement given this morning, Dublin Airport said that it is “open and fully operational.”

“Weather disruption in the UK continues to impact on flight schedules, with 8 outbound flights & 10 inbound flights cancelled so far. Passengers due to fly are advised to contact their airline for info regarding their flight,” the statement further read.

A Status yellow freezing fog warning is in place for the Northern half of the country today while a status yellow low temperature/ ice warning remains in place for the entire country for the rest of the week.

None of the flights in or out of both Cork and Shannon Airports appear to have been cancelled today as of yet. Passengers can check the status of their flight online.

Ryanair has issued a warning on long security queues in Dublin Airport Terminal One has they say only 9 of the 15 security lanes were open at 5am.

The UK is currently experiencing even colder weather than Ireland in places, as the temperature has dropped below -10 degrees in rural parts of Scotland.

There has been snowfall and ice across the country, including in London, as a Level 3 Amber warning is in place for the whole of England, as temperatures are expected to struggle to climb above freezing in parts of the country.

Advertisement

London right now turning into a snowy wonderland pic.twitter.com/LlP5BKLuWV — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) December 11, 2022

The 7:10am flight to London Heathrow from Dublin Airport was cancelled, and the 8:50am flight to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport has also been shelved.

Later today the 3:55pm flight to London Gatwick out of London has been cancelled, as well as the 16:45pm flight to Barcelona.

Cancellations will go into this evening, with the 7:45pm flight to London Stanstead having already been called off.

Some flights to the UK have not yet been cancelled and are still scheduled as normal, but passengers are advised to check in with their airline to get the latest updates on any booked journeys.

The next four flights to arrive at Dublin Airport are delayed, and passengers can expect delays throughout the course of the day.

The 11:55am flight due in from Milan has been cancelled, as well as the 12:35pm inbound flight from Warsaw, the 12:50pm flight from Krakow, and the 15:55 flight that was due to come in from London City Airport.

Irish Rail has said that a full schedule is planned to operate as normal, although several delays have been experienced already today.

Good morning. We will be online throughout the day with updates on services until 21:00hrs this evening. A full schedule is planned to operate 🚂. Fáilte romhat ar maidin. -CL



Please remember that the wearing of face coverings is advised on public transport. pic.twitter.com/QK5I30YAmT — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 13, 2022

Bus Éireann have had to cancel multiple services so far this morning as road conditions are making it difficult to tackle adverse road conditions in some places.

Passengers are advised to check for updates before setting out for planned travel.