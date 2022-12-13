Cold snap sees coldest day since 2010 as ice warning remains in place across the country

There is a status yellow freezing fog warning in place for the northern half of the country, and a status yellow low temperature/ ice warning for the entire country.

A STATUS YELLOW low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the entire country, with a Status Yellow freezing fog warning also in place for 13 counties.

The cold snap is forecast to continue into the weekend after yesterday was the coldest day since 2010. Met Éireann has said at is weather station at at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan the temperature never rose above -3.1 degrees C.

Today is again set to be very cold, with temperatures to fall between -1 and +4 degrees, before becoming “bitterly cold” tonight and dropping to between -7 and -1 degrees tonight, causing widespread frost and ice.

The cold is to cause hazardous driving conditions across the country today and anyone travelling is advised to exercise caution.

A freezing fog warning is in place this morning until 10 am in Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath.

Anyone travelling in these counties this morning needs to be aware of potentially hazardous conditions. This is the case across the rest of the country too as a status yellow low temperature/ ice warning is in place all week.

Provisionally the coldest day since 2010 across our network of 25 synoptic stations, with a maximum temperature of -3.1°C at Ballyhaise, Co Cavan today (assuming the temperature doesn't rise before midnight)🧵 pic.twitter.com/xYAiYvboha — Irish Observational Climatology (@METclimate) December 12, 2022

Sharp to severe frosts, icy stretches, showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur according to Met Éireann, and there is a possibility of freezing fog in other areas too.

The weather service warns of the following possible impacts:

• Treacherous conditions on paths and roads

• Travel disruption

• Potential supply disruption

• Potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines

• Increased risks to vulnerable members of the community

• Animal welfare issues

• Slack winds over land leading to reduced wind power generation

Generally it is expected to be dry today with brighter conditions in the northern half of the country. Tomorrow is forecasted to be cold and dry with “crisp winter sunshine.”

Anyone living in or travelling through Northern Ireland should be aware that the UK Met Office has issued a weather warning for all counties as there will be patches of freezing fog, and patchy ice on untreated surfaces that may cause difficult travel conditions.

The warning is valid until 10am this morning.