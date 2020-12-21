Flights from UK to Ireland suspended as Johnson holds crisis talks over freight concerns

FLIGHTS AND PASSENGER ferries from Britain to Ireland are suspending for two days in an effort to stop the spread of a new coronavirus strain to Ireland.

The restrictions came into effect at midnight and will remain in place for an initial period of 48 hours before being reviewed.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has yesterday said that flights will not be coming from Britain and only ferries carrying haulage will be permitted.

“The airlines will not be flying. We need haulage coming in to keep our shelves full of food and so on, but other passengers will be restricted,” Ryan said, speaking on Virgin Media News.

“We have to do this because the UK government themselves has put in place very strict new restrictions on movement,” he said.

Ryan said that Ireland would follow the restrictions on flights put in place by other European countries ”on a precautionary basis”.

He said that mechanisms will be set up to repatriate any passengers who are in transit or find themselves in difficulties.

The decision will be reviewed by Cabinet tomorrow.

Stenaline’s Holyhead to Dublin and Fishguard to Rosslare ferry services are also affected for the next 48 hours.

All their freight transportation services are unaffected.

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Austria, Denmark and Bulgaria also announced restrictions on UK travel.

Italian authorities also announced the mutant strain had been detected in a traveller who recently returned to the country from the UK.

With France suspending all traffic from the UK for 48 hours, it raised fears that trade flows could be severely disrupted while passengers across Europe could be left stranded in the final run-up to Christmas.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold crisis talks with ministers after France banned lorries carrying freight from the UK and countries around the world ended flights amid fears over the new mutant coronavirus strain.

Johnson will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee today amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the Channel ports in Kent.

Hauliers were urged to stay away from the area amid warnings of potential problems as the end of the Brexit transition period looms on 31 December.

Kent Police said they were implementing Operation Stack in a bid to ease potential congestion, while the Department for Transport said Manston Airport was also being prepared as another contingency measure against the anticipated level of disruption.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.

“Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps urged people including hauliers to stay away from the area around the Channel ports.

“We expect significant disruption in the area. My department is urgently working with Highways England and Kent Council on contingency measures to minimise traffic disruption in the area,” he said.

Problems for retailers

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned the closure of France to UK traffic would create “difficulties” for UK imports and exports in the busy Christmas period.

Andrew Opie, the BRC’s director of food and sustainability, said any “prolonged” disruption would be a problem in the run-up to the end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December.

“While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner,” he said.

“This is a key supply route for fresh produce at this time of year.

“We urge the UK government and the EU to find a pragmatic solution to this as soon as possible, to prevent disruption for consumers.

“Retailers have stocked up on goods ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.

“However, any prolonged closure of the French border would be a problem as the UK enters the final weeks before the transition ends on December 31.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was “imperative” the UK government sought an extension to the Brexit transition period.

“The new Covid strain – and the various implications of it – means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100% attention,” she said.

“It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit.”

Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency, announced it was calling emergency talks today to co-ordinate the response of the bloc’s 27 member states.

Contains reporting from Órla Ryan and Lauren Boland