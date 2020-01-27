Flights at Knock Airport affected as heavy snow hits the northwest

The current situation at the airport as heavy snow has impacted our flight schedule this afternoon. Our operations team are working to clear the runway but current conditions and continued heavy snowfall are challenging #snowfall pic.twitter.com/y7TrhyGCIx — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) January 27, 2020 Source: Ireland West Airport /Twitter

FLIGHTS AT KNOCK Airport have been affected after “heavy snowfall” hit northwest regions this afternoon.

Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, to come into effect from last night until early today: the forecaster said that a weather advisory remains in effect overnight.

There will be widespread wintry showers with a continued risk of hail and thunder. The snowfall will lead to a risk of ice and tricky road conditions.

Further falls of snow leading to icy stretches on roads and paths and some accumulations, especially in Connacht and Ulster.

Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in fresh southwest to west breezes with an extensive frost.

Tomorrow will start cold and frosty with icy stretches on untreated surfaces and some lying snow.

There will be a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers, the showers frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of hail and thunder there.

Highest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.