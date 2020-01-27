Flights at Knock Airport affected as heavy snow hits the northwest

FLIGHTS AT KNOCK Airport have been affected after “heavy snowfall” hit northwest regions this afternoon.
Met Éireann had issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning, to come into effect from last night until early today: the forecaster said that a weather advisory remains in effect overnight.
There will be widespread wintry showers with a continued risk of hail and thunder. The snowfall will lead to a risk of ice and tricky road conditions.
Further falls of snow leading to icy stretches on roads and paths and some accumulations, especially in Connacht and Ulster.
Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees in fresh southwest to west breezes with an extensive frost.
Tomorrow will start cold and frosty with icy stretches on untreated surfaces and some lying snow.
There will be a mix of sunshine and scattered wintry showers, the showers frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of hail and thunder there.
Highest temperatures will be between 4 to 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong along Atlantic coasts.
