Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Flooding in Cork, Kerry and other areas amid rain and wind warnings

There are a number of Status Orange and Status Yellow weather warnings in place.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 9:07 AM
THERE IS FLOODING in Cork, Kerry and other counties today amid ongoing rain and wind warnings.

A Status Orange rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford kicked in at 8pm yesterday and will remain in place until 9pm today.

Met Éireann says there was “very heavy rain” last night, which will continue today “will likely cause further river flooding and surface water flooding”.

Rainfall totals of 50 to 80mm are expected, with higher amounts in mountainous regions.

Drivers are being urged to take extra caution on roads across the country today. Roads are very wet most areas this morning, especially in the western half of the country, AA Roadwatch is reporting.

The latest national road conditions can be read here.

Cork City Council closed the Lee Road, the Cloghroe Road and Inniscarra Road last night. Many other roads across the city have surface water and ponding including the Carrigrohane Road, Inchigaggin Lane and roads between Inniscarra and the city.

“Extreme care should be taken on all roads across the city today,” a council statement said.

Cork City Council’s Flood Response Group met yesterday afternoon with representatives from Met Éireann, ESB, An Garda Síochána, HSE, Defence Forces, the Port of Cork and Bus Éireann in attendance.

The city’s flood plan has been activated and the Defence Forces are on standby.

The River Lee and its many tributaries (including the Shournagh in Cloghroe, the Bride in Blackpool, the Curraheen) and the Glashaboy River through Glanmire and the Tramore River through Togher may burst their banks due to rain levels and the current waterlogged nature of the ground. This may lead to localised flooding, the council has warned.

David Joyce, CCC’s Director of Operations, said: “We are advising people who live and work in areas prone to river flooding to take active measures to protect their property. People are advised that sandbags and gels bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace depot and Tramore Valley Park civic amenity site from 8am today, Tuesday.

“We expect weather and travelling conditions to get worse as the day progresses and into tonight and tomorrow, Wednesday. Please avoid unnecessary journeys. Please don’t drive into flooded areas and please respect road closures.”

Flooding has also been reporting in Kerry and other counties.

A few hundred people in various counties are without power this morning, according to ESB Networks.

Other weather warnings

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Connacht came into effect at 9pm last night and will remain in place until 9pm today.

Some river flooding and localised surface flooding is expected in these areas with rainfall totals of 30 to 50mm, higher in mountainous regions.

A national Status Yellow wind warning kicked in at 6am today and will remain in place until 6pm.

Met Éireann says south to southwest winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h, with gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding.

