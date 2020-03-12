This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Flooded roads in Sligo town 'impassable' and Orange wind alert issued for Mayo

The promenade in Strandhill, Co Sligo is also closed due to waves and stones being hurled across the wall.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 11,002 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5043232
Image: Sligo County Council
Image: Sligo County Council

ROADS IN SLIGO have been closed and a Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Co Mayo as some roads remain flooded across the country.

Yesterday, Met Éireann announced a Status Yellow wind warning for nine counties in the west and east. It also issued a Status Orange wind warning and Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Donegal (valid for this morning).

Frosty conditions have been reported in counties Donegal, Cavan, and Carlow – with snow on higher ground around Letterkenny, according to AA Roadwatch.

Early this morning, it issued a Status Orange wind warning for Co Mayo, valid from 7am until noon today. The Status Yellow wind alerts for all other counties are valid until 6pm today.

Sligo County Council said that the second sea road in Sligo town, at Gibraltar point, is flooded and that the road is “impassable”.

“The promenade in Strandhill is also closed due to waves and stones being hurled across the wall,” it added, asking people to avoid both areas.

The Limerick Leader has an in-depth report of the “large scale flooding” in the Corbally area, as well as in Kileely, Annacotty, Montpelier, and Lisnagry.

In Galway, flooding blackspot Salthill saw some flooding this morning.

Ahead of the wind warning, valid between 4am and 6pm today, Galway County Council advised all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling “in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle”.

AA Roadwatch said that the N62 remains closed between Birr and Cloghan due to flooding.

In Tipperary/Galway, the N65 has now reopened between Portumna and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Cloghan after flooding – but it remains down to one lane with temporary traffic lights in place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie