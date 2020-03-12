Flooded roads in Sligo town 'impassable' and Orange wind alert issued for Mayo

ROADS IN SLIGO have been closed and a Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Co Mayo as some roads remain flooded across the country.

Yesterday, Met Éireann announced a Status Yellow wind warning for nine counties in the west and east. It also issued a Status Orange wind warning and Status Yellow snow-ice warning for Donegal (valid for this morning).

Frosty conditions have been reported in counties Donegal, Cavan, and Carlow – with snow on higher ground around Letterkenny, according to AA Roadwatch.

Early this morning, it issued a Status Orange wind warning for Co Mayo, valid from 7am until noon today. The Status Yellow wind alerts for all other counties are valid until 6pm today.

Sligo County Council said that the second sea road in Sligo town, at Gibraltar point, is flooded and that the road is “impassable”.

“The promenade in Strandhill is also closed due to waves and stones being hurled across the wall,” it added, asking people to avoid both areas.

The Limerick Leader has an in-depth report of the “large scale flooding” in the Corbally area, as well as in Kileely, Annacotty, Montpelier, and Lisnagry.

In Galway, flooding blackspot Salthill saw some flooding this morning.

A wild one! Overtopping of waves and flooding in Salthill shortly after high tide this morning. The strongest gust of wind recorded was 96km/h at Mace Head. pic.twitter.com/fWW5hkhmXd — Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) March 12, 2020 Source: Enda Cunningham /Twitter

Ahead of the wind warning, valid between 4am and 6pm today, Galway County Council advised all pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling “in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle”.

AA Roadwatch said that the N62 remains closed between Birr and Cloghan due to flooding.

In Tipperary/Galway, the N65 has now reopened between Portumna and Borrisokane near the turn-off for Cloghan after flooding – but it remains down to one lane with temporary traffic lights in place.