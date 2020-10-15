#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

Concerns over 'significant delay' in delivery of flu vaccine from HSE supplier

Pharmacists have said the uncertainty about deliveries and cancellation of appointments may undermine the vaccination programme.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 5:46 PM
22 minutes ago 4,057 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5234518
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE ARE CONCERNS about delays in deliveries of the flu vaccine as GPs and pharmacies attempt to provide the vaccine to vulnerable groups in the community before winter.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry today confirmed the drug company notified the HSE that the latest delivery of vaccinations will be delayed. He said despite the “timing issues” with this third batch, the HSE remains on target to deliver 1.4 million vaccines this year.

He said the HSE is reinforcing the message to primary care providers and pharmacies this week to retain the vaccines for those in priority groups.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said it shares the public’s frustration about the “significant delays”, but urged people to “bear with pharmacies as they manage queries about the availability” of the vaccine.

“We recognise this is a challenging environment for the HSE to operate in,” said IPU secretary general Darragh O’Loughlin today.

“There are global supply issues that are well publicised, and we know from our pharmacy colleagues abroad that these problems are having an impact all across Europe and further afield. Unfortunately, it is still not clear when or if these supply issues will be fully resolved.

This year has seen a huge increase in requests for flu vaccination, which is encouraging, except that many pharmacies and GPs are unable to procure enough vaccines. The fact that we can’t tell patients exactly when we will have vaccines available is leading to huge amounts of uncertainty and frustration, with people fed up of having their appointments rescheduled or cancelled due to the shortage of vaccines.

O’Loughlin said this has potential to undermine this year’s vaccination programme.

“It is disheartening to all those involved that ongoing vaccine shortages are stymieing the service and information remains elusive.”

Dr Nuala O’Connor, Cork GP and Covid lead for the Irish Council of General Practitioners (ICGP), told TheJournal.ie that while many people may want to get the vaccine this year, GPs will have to give priority to those in vulnerable groups.

“The stocks haven’t come into the country and that’s nobody’s fault, the HSE was let down by their supply chain. We’d love to give it as much as we can as quickly as possible but we have to wait until we have it in the surgery,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The thing is that a lot of people might like to get it but we do have to prioritise people in the at risk groups, to everyone over 65, people in nursing homes, those with chronic conditions and healthcare workers. We need to prioritise those first and hopefully if we can access more later on then other people outside of that could get it.”

She said the nasal flu vaccination that has been rolled out for children between the ages of two and 12 will be vital this year.

“It’s an incredibly important public health measure because we know that in contrast to Covid, children are vectors for the transmission of flu. If we can successfully vaccinate them we will protect more vulnerable people.”

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie