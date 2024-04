FARMERS ARE FACING huge challenges and are under massive pressure as result of the wet weather in Ireland, according to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC), the group within Teagasc which is tasked with preparing an industry response to such challenges, will discuss mitigation measures later this afternoon.

Continued heavy rainfall has delayed the turnout of livestock and planting within the industry, which the Minister said he is looking “very closely” at whether a support package is needed.

McConalogue, speaking to reporters yesterday, acknowledged that the sector is under “massive pressure” but said funding from last year, over the impact to the supply chain as a result of the war in Ukraine, has helped to place farmers in a stronger position.

Advertisement

McConalogue acknowledged that the sector is under "massive pressure". Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Going back to September, the weather conditions have been very poor since then. And there have been some cases where animals have been housed from mid-to-late September, and obviously some animals still being housed,” he said.

McConalogue added that he is working “closely” with all stakeholders, including the NFFSC, who will address the poor conditions at a meeting later today. He added that he has asked his ministerial team to prepare a scheme to move fodder from one area of the country to another.

“We’ll take a further assessment tomorrow based on the Fodder committee,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD and party spokesperson on rural development Claire Kerrane said the minister’s response is not good enough.

She said it was “unfair” to keep farmers waiting on additional funding or new mitigation measures and called on the Minister to outline a response immediately.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn