Black mould, cockroaches, foul odours: Seven closure orders served on food businesses in July

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has revealed that seven food businesses were hit with closure orders last month.

Three closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, while four were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations.

Closures made under the FSAI Act included:

Al Huda Grocery , 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1

, 72A Summerhill, Dublin 1 Spice of India , Looneys Cross, Bishopstown, Cork

, Looneys Cross, Bishopstown, Cork MJ Atkinson Limited, Unit 3, Pullamore Business Park, Cavan

Al Huda Grocery was found to have “heavy cockroach activity” in the kitchen and associated areas of the premises.

The premises was also found to be in a “very dirty condition”, particularly the walls, floors and food contact surfaces which were “covered in dirt, debris and black mould”.

Spice of India was found to have foul mater stagnating at an open drain within the premises. The inspector noted there was “foul odours” emanating from the drain.

Rodent dropped were also found adjacent to and behind the chest freezer.

This closure order was lifted on 7 July.

The closure of MJ Atkinson Limited was ordered after FSAI inspectors found meat considered unfit for human consumption due to putrefaction, foreign body contamination and poor storage conditions were being stored at the premises.

Inspectors also found there was a failure to implement and maintain HACCP based procedures.

Meanwhile, three closures were made under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, including:

Momo’s , Unit 8, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24

, Unit 8, Tuansgate, Belgard Square, Tallaght, Dublin 24 Sichuan Chilli King , 100a Parnell Square, Dublin 1

, 100a Parnell Square, Dublin 1 Pizza Lab , 16 King Street North, Dublin 7

, 16 King Street North, Dublin 7 Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway, Unit 8A, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Navan, Co Meath

Momo’s was ordered to closed after inspectors found the premises was “not maintained in a clean and hygienic condition”.

“The accumulation of thick dirt, grease, cobwebs and food debris was observed throughout the entire premises,” inspectors noted.

This closure order was lifted on 2 August.

Sichuan Chilli King was ordered to close after the whole premises was found to be “filthy”.

This closure order was lifted on 27 July.

The closure of Pizza Lab was ordered after inspectors found there had been a failure to maintain a permanent procedure based on the HACCP principals.

For example, there was no information to confirm that the raw chicken fillets that had arrived from an unknown supplier on the day of the inspection were at a safe temperature when they had arrived.

This closure order was lifted on 17 July.

Ocean Palace Chinese Takeaway was ordered to close after inspectors found there was a failure of the operator to effectively address non-compliances to stop recurrence and keep a satisfactory level of food safety.

For example, the inspectors found there was a lack of adequate and regular cleaning in areas of the premises.

“There was a significant build up of mould growth on the surfaces in the cold room. There was a thick build up of food debris evident on the inside of the food storage containers,” inspectors noted.

This closure order was lifted on 26 July.

Commenting on the closure orders issued in July, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne said that “food safety is critical to safeguarding public health”.

“Failures to follow the basics of staff training, regular cleaning and correct storage of food are seen again and again throughout the enforcement orders issued in July.,” Dr Byrne said.

“It is also not acceptable for businesses to store and process meat and poultry without proper registration with the relevant authorities. Unregistered and unauthorised food businesses are a risk to public health, as it is not possible to verify compliance with food law. All food businesses, from the established to the newly opened, must fully adhere with food safety regulations at all times,” she said.

“Enforcement action will be taken for transgressions, in the interest of public health protection.”