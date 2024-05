A RECORD NUMBER of closure orders were issued for food businesses last month, including popular Dublin eateries and a restaurant run by a celebrity chef.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued 21 closure orders on food businesses in April for breaches of food safety legislation. Fifteen were issued under Irish laws and a further six were issued under European laws.

One prosecution was taken by the HSE in the month in relation to Kenmare Brewhouse Ltd, in Kenmare, Co Kerry.

Among the closures order was popular Dublin eatery Musashi, located on Capel Street in Dublin City Centre. Bites By Kwanghi – operated by Irish celebrity chef Kwanghi Chan – was also issued with a closure order. Both have since reopened.

A total of five premises in Dublin’s Moore Street Mall were also issued with closure orders, as were the kitchen and storage areas in All Bar Chicken on Capel Street and the Uptown Restaurant in Killarney.

The fifteen food businesses served with closure order under the FSAI Act (1998) are:

Ginger Lillies Chinese Restaurant, 18 Mulgrave Street, Limerick

Medina Kebab (Lets Eat) (Take away), 329 Blarney Street, Cork

Georgian Delight (service sector), Kitchen 3, 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Sabor Nordestino (restaurant/café), 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Spicy Bite (restaurant/café), Unit 1, Moore Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Mroz (retailer), Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Smaczne.Go! (restaurant/café), Moore Street Mall, 58/66 Parnell Street, North City, Dublin 1

D Candy (retailer), Main Street, Roscommon

Uptown Restaurant, Old Milk Market Lane, Killarney, Kerry

Payless Grocery & Meat, 46 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal

Bites By Kwanghi (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 83 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Fresh (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 4-5 Stephens Walk, Dublin 2

Musashi Noodles and Sushi (restaurant/café), 15 Capel Street, Dublin 1

All Bar Chicken (Closed area: the kitchen and storage areas) (restaurant/café), 47 Nassau Street, Dublin 2

Fortune Terrace (restaurant/café), 46-49 O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1

The six food businesses closed under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 were:

Chicking (restaurant/café), Unit 3, O’Boyce’s Corner, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel (Closed areas: the operations from Albert & Behan Kitchen, PJ’s Kitchen and Mapas Kitchen – the serving of beverages from the bar area is not affected by this closure order), Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co. Dublin

Café Brazil (retailer), 63 Thomas Street, Dublin 8

The Ballsy Baker (Closed activity: preparation production and sale of food product with the claim ‘Nut Free’ and ‘Gluten Free’, and internet sites or social media sites it operates promoting and advertising the sale of food with these claims) (retailer), 10 Saint Mochtas Lawn, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Oriental Pantry (retailer), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1

Pastel King (restaurant/café), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1

Reasons for closures

There was a wide variety of reasons the Closure Orders, including rodent and cockroach infestation, evidence of rodent droppings, and poor hygiene standards, among others.

Musashi

According to the inspector’s report, Musashi was visited on 15 April, and the inspector discovered that the foul drain serving the kitchen in the basement was malfunctioning and leaking. From the report:

“This had resulted in dirty water spraying onto food (including prawns), food preparation surfaces, food workers handling food and onto the kitchen ceiling where it was dripping down into the food preparation area where high risk, ready to eat foods including salad is prepared. Staff confirmed that the drain had been malfunctioning in this manner for an extended period (3 months+).

These conditions provide a direct opportunity for pathogenic bacteria likely to be present in the dirty water, to enter food, rendering it unsafe. This poses a grave and immediate risk to public health.

Other reasons for the Enforcement Orders included:

mouse droppings in multiple food areas;

heavy rodent and cockroach activity;

the sale of food with the claim ‘nut free’ or ‘gluten free’ in a premises that contains tree nuts and peanuts;

premises not kept in a sufficiently hygienic condition;

evidence of altering the ‘use by’ dates and batch numbers on food and providing false labels on food;

walls of an establishment in a poor state of structural repair with extensive dampness, mould.

