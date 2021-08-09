Rodent droppings and fly infestation: 10 food businesses ordered to shut last month

TEN FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Seven closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 on:

Spar (Closed Area: Deli Counter), Duff House, 13-15 Summerhill Parade, Dublin 3

The King Pig Food Stall, 108 Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 8

Monto’s Restaurant, Main Street, Kilmessan, Co Meath

Riverside Café, Mountnugent, Co Cavan

Eskimo Pizza and Lam’s, 31 Deansgrange Road, Deansgrange, Co Dublin

Fredis Pizzeria, 58 Dublin Street, Co Monaghan

Fredis Takeaway, 3 West Street, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan

The closure order for Spar on 13-15 Summerhill Parade noted that “adequate procedures were not in place to control pests” at the premises.

“Evidence of large fly infestation was noted in the deli area and throughout the shop,” it said.

The closure order for Monto’s Restaurant in Kilmessan outlined that “rodent droppings were found on food contact materials in an outbuilding where food, food preparation equipment and food packaging materials were stored”.

Three other closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

Universal Food Store Limited (Closed Area: Butcher counter including coldroom) (butchershop), Unit 5, Dunnes Stores Shopping Centre, Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois

The Burren Atlantic Hotel (Closed Area: Kitchen), Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Joud World Food (retailer), 13 O’Connell Street, Co Waterford

The closure order for Joud World Food at 13 O’Connell Street said that “the overall standard of cleanliness was unsatisfactory at the time of inspection”.

It said that “rodent droppings were spread throughout the floor and shelves”.

One improvement order was served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

Rico’s, 26 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2

Commenting on the closures, FSAI chief executive Dr Pamela Byrne expressed particular concern over the large number of enforcement orders in July and emphasised that food businesses have a responsibility to maintain clean and hygienic premises.

“It is essential for food businesses to understand the importance of food safety and encourage good food safety practices among their staff, particularly through ongoing staff training,” Dr Byrne said.

“Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation,” she said.

“Closure Orders are not served for minor breaches. It is clear that some food businesses are not complying with the law and are potentially putting their customers’ health at serious risk.”

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website.