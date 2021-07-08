Plywood fixed to the ceiling, and live cockroaches: Three food businesses ordered to close last month

THREE FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

One closure order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Golden Asian Street Food and Gala Deli at Gala Shanagolden, Main Street, Shanagolden, Limerick.

The closure order dated 1 June noted that there were four sheets of plywood fixed to the ceiling in the Gala Deli food preparation room, “with open gaps between these sheets, rough unfinished plaster in places and stained ceiling tiles”.

“There is a risk to food safety from dust debris and pest access from the openings in the ceiling onto food prepared and stored in this room,” the enforcement report said. The enforcement order was lifted three days later on 4 June.

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

DFC Take-Away, 82B Dorset Street Lower, Dublin 1.

Saffron Indian Cuisine, Wesley Square, Main Street, Cashel, Tipperary.

At DFC Take-Away, the enforcement report noted an infestation of cockroaches, with evidence of both live and dead cockroaches, which could result in the contamination of food. “Very poor cleaning” was also noted, particularly behind and beneath appliances and equipment, where live ants were also found.

The enforcement order was issued on 18 June, and lifted on 1 July.

At Saffron Indian Cuisine, the enforcement report dated 10 June noted that a “large amount of fresh rodent/rat droppings” were found in the electrical room in the downstairs part of the premises. Food items and packaging were stored in the corridor outside this electrical room, resulting in the closure order.

The enforcement order was lifted the next day, on 11 June.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive of the FSAI, said that the closure orders in June highlight the importance of all food businesses operating to the highest standards.

“During the month of June, food inspectors detected numerous serious breaches of food safety legislation… This behaviour demonstrates a reckless attitude to food safety and a total disregard for the health of their customers.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate,” Dr Byrne said.