Food delivery drivers in Dublin to take part in strike action later today

DELIVERY WORKERS FOR food apps Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat are taking part in strike action later today.

The action is due to take place between 5pm and 10pm.

The English Language Students’ Union of Ireland (ELSU), which represents English language students in Ireland, said delivery workers have to “work longer and longer hours to survive economically”.

The ELSU added that drivers are “exposing themselves to more danger and spending less time studying and improving the language most of them came here to learn”.

It also alleged that the minimum payment per delivery is as low as €1 in some instances.

Delivery drivers are planning on gathering at the Spire on O’Connell Street between 5pm and 10pm today.

Stand in solidarity with delivery riders worldwide this Valentine’s by boycotting @Deliveroo @JustEatIE and @UberEats who treat their workers with contempt. End this abusive relationship based on coercive control now before they enslave your children with their algorithms. @SIPTU pic.twitter.com/0MX7WrRsMR — ELSU Ireland (@ElsuIreland) February 13, 2024

They will be joining delivery drivers across the UK and Europe who are partaking in similar action during the same time.

Advertisement

Fiachra Ó Luain from the ELSU said Valentine’s Day is the “perfect opportunity to express love and appreciation for our fellow human beings”.

He added: “The plan of these platform companies is to make more and more workers economically vulnerable so that the next generation of workers are wage slaves with zero job security.”

Ó Luain has also called on “couples and individuals alike to make a conscious effort to delete these apps for Valentine’s Day”.

In a statement to The Journal, a spokesperson from Just East said that the “issue has not been brought to the attention of Just Eat Ireland, through our courier or restaurant network”.

“However we take the concerns of all couriers extremely seriously,” said the spokesperson. “Their welfare is important to us, and we welcome their feedback.”

The Just Eat spokesperson added that it “consistently engages with couriers through a number of channels while on a delivery, and offline messaging with courier support”.

Meanwhile, a Deliveroo spokesperson said it “aims to provide riders with the flexible work riders tell us they value, attractive earning opportunities and protections”.

The Deliveroo spokesperson added: “Rider retention rates are high and the overwhelming majority of riders tell us that they are satisfied working with us.

“We are pleased to also be able to offer riders free insurance, sickness cover, financial support when riders become new parents and a range of training opportunities.”