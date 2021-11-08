'Rodent droppings on pallets of crisps': Four closure orders on food businesses last month

FOUR FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

The preparation of meat fish and rish dishes at Yasmin Bakery and Catering , 19 Wilkins View, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.

, 19 Wilkins View, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12. Damas Food Stall, corner of Robert Street and Cornmarket Row, Limerick.

The closure order for Yasmin Bakery noted that the food business operator failed to ensure that the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment.

It also found that the operator had no evidence of temperature monitoring records relating to maintenance of the cold-chain, cooking, cooling or hot holding.

The closure order for Damas Food Stall noted a failure to keep food premises clean, as well as no hand washing facilities and inadequate separation of raw and cooked foods.

Two other closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 on:

The store room and and canteen in Mr Price , Aston Village, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Louth.

, Aston Village, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Louth. Chai Café, 60 Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1.

The closure order for the Mr Price store room and canteen noted that there was “evidence of rodent activity in the premises” including “droppings found in the staff canteen… behind the fridge and droppings were found on a pallet that contained numerous boxes of crisps”.

The closure order for Chai Café noted that a food hygiene inspection report found evidence of “an active rodent (rats) infestation” that was evidenced by “present rodent droppings and gnaw marks on the wall”.

Commenting on last month’s closure orders, FSAI CEO Dr Pamela Byrne said that all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times.

“It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects,” she said.

“It is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team. ”