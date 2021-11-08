#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 8 November 2021
Advertisement

'Rodent droppings on pallets of crisps': Four closure orders on food businesses last month

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland confirmed the closure orders today.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 8 Nov 2021, 3:35 PM
33 minutes ago 6,853 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5595507
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FOUR FOOD BUSINESSES were ordered to close last month, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Two closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 on:

  • The preparation of meat fish and rish dishes at Yasmin Bakery and Catering, 19 Wilkins View, Greenhills, Walkinstown, Dublin 12.
  • Damas Food Stall, corner of Robert Street and Cornmarket Row, Limerick.

The closure order for Yasmin Bakery noted that the food business operator failed to ensure that the competent authority had up-to-date information on the range of activities taking place at the establishment.

It also found that the operator had no evidence of temperature monitoring records relating to maintenance of the cold-chain, cooking, cooling or hot holding.

The closure order for Damas Food Stall noted a failure to keep food premises clean, as well as no hand washing facilities and inadequate separation of raw and cooked foods. 

Two other closure orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020 on:

  • The store room and and canteen in Mr Price, Aston Village, Termonfeckin Road, Drogheda, Louth.
  • Chai Café, 60 Dorset Street Upper, Dublin 1.

The closure order for the Mr Price store room and canteen noted that there was “evidence of rodent activity in the premises” including “droppings found in the staff canteen… behind the fridge and droppings were found on a pallet that contained numerous boxes of crisps”. 

The closure order for Chai Café noted that a food hygiene inspection report found evidence of “an active rodent (rats) infestation” that was evidenced by “present rodent droppings and gnaw marks on the wall”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Commenting on last month’s closure orders, FSAI CEO Dr Pamela Byrne said that all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times.

“It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects,” she said. 

“It is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team. ”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie