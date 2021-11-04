Residents in Direct Provision centre say they are 'served food in plastic bags'

A NUMBER OF residents at the Direct Provision centre in Salthill in Co Galway have claimed they are served meals in plastic bags.

Video footage showing food being put into a plastic bag at a food counter has been widely shared online in recent days.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has received six complaints about the issue to date, The Journal has confirmed. These complaints have been “referred to the Environmental Health Service of the HSE in Galway for follow up”, a spokesperson said.

Residents at the Eglinton Hotel accommodation centre claim they have been served food in plastic bags on several occasions.

One resident said they are “regularly” served food in plastic bags, adding: “Only baby food is in a plastic bowl.” They said the canteen area is quite small so people generally eat in their bedrooms.

Video footage and photos of food in plastic bags was shared by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign online. The group described the situation as “shameful” and said the video in question was taken within the last week.

“All the residents are afraid to speak,” a spokesperson said.

A protest outside the centre is due to take place on Saturday.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), the government body that oversees the system, told The Journal the organisation is “aware of the video that is circulating on social media”.

“In response to this, staff of the International Protection Procurement Service (IPPS) which manages the contract with the Direct Provision accommodation centre in Salthill visited the hotel today to investigate the matter, including a review of CCTV in the area, and did not find evidence that food is being served in plastic bags.

“QTS, which undertakes inspections on behalf of IPPS, also visited the centre today to ensure that it is complying with the terms of its contract with regard to food provision to residents.”

The Journal asked IPAS a follow-up query about how much CCTV footage was reviewed to ensure the practice was not happening at an earlier date. No response had been received at the time of publication.

The Abolish Direct Provision spokesperson said that residents told the group they were given food in bowls when the inspection was happening yesterday.

The spokesperson for IPAS stated that the organisation “is always available to deal with any complaints from residents and residents are encouraged to engage with IPAS if they are unhappy with any aspect of their accommodation”.

“Where a complaint is significant in nature or a resident is not comfortable raising a complaint with a centre manager, they may make the complaint directly, or through a representative authorised to act on their behalf, to the IPAS Customer Service Team.”

The spokesperson stated that IPAS “is also working to facilitate clinics at centres, in line with public health restrictions”.

About 120 people currently live at the centre.

Fears over status

The spokesperson for the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign said a number of residents at the centre have claimed that when they complained about the food situation they were told that if they made an official complaint it could affect their asylum application.

When asked about this claim, the IPAS spokesperson said “IPAS has no role in determining a resident’s claim for international protection”.

“Decisions on claims for international protection are matters for the Department of Justice. Residents can freely make complaints without any implications for their claims for international protection,” they added.

IPAS carried out an inspection at the Salthill centre on 24 September. The subsequent report notes that HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) food safety measures have been put in place at the facility.

IPAS falls under the remit of the Department of Children. In February of this year, Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced plans to end the Direct Provision system by 2024.

Under the plans, asylum seekers will spend no more than four months in six State-owned, not-for-profit centres before moving into their own accommodation.

The current for-profit system has been repeatedly criticised since its establishment as an apparent temporary measure in 1999.

Speaking at the launch of the White Paper earlier this year, O’Gorman said he would consider a State apology on how people have been treated in the Direct Provision system over the last two decades. However, he said “the best thing” the government can do is “create a new system”.