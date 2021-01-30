Wet and windy weekend ahead as Met Éireann issues weather warnings

COUNTIES AROUND IRELAND are being hit with rain today as a weather advisory from Met Éireann for the entire country came into effect last night.

Met Éireann has warned of “very unsettled weather” throughout the weekend, with wet and windy conditions at risk of bringing localised flooding.

The forecaster expects cold weather with some snow and icy conditions.

The national weather advisory, which came into effect yesterday at 10pm, is in effect until 23.59 tomorrow night.

A Status Yellow Rainwall warning is in place in Wexford and Wicklow until 3pm today, where Met Éireann has forecast heavy rain and rainfall accumulations up to around 30 or 40mm and a risk of localised flooding.

Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Additionally, two marine warnings were issued this morning at 11am to caution of strong winds off the coast.

A Status Yellow Gale warning is in effect due to easterly winds expected to reach gale force today on coastal waters from Malin Head to Wicklow Head, Carnsore Point and over the Irish sea.

Met Éireann has sent a Small Craft warning ahead of east to northeast winds due to reach force 6 or higher today on coasts from Carnsore Point to Slyne Head and Malin Head.

Wet and windy weather is forecast for most areas during the rest of the afternoon, with possible sleet or snow over the east of Leinster, especially Wicklow.

Spot flooding may occur across part of Leinster and Connacht.

Northern counties will be drier, while Munster will experience scattered rain.

Highest temperatures will be between 3 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann forecasts that “wintry outbreaks of rain sleet and snow will become widespread on Sunday morning”.

“Some temporary accumulations are possible across the northern half of the country, before precipitation mainly reverts back to rainfall later in the day,” the forecaster said.

“However, wintry falls will persist across the far northwest into the evening hours. A very cold day generally with highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius, in fresh southeast winds. It will though be little less cold across the southwest with lighter winds here too.”