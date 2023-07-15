Advertisement

Saturday 15 July 2023
Billy Cahill/Forever Young Festival Forever Young 2022
No more admissions to take place today at Forever Young festival due to weather
Admission to the festival tomorrow will be dependent on weather.
5 minutes ago

THE FOREVER YOUNG music festival has paused the admission of ticket holders until tomorrow due to the weather.

The organisers said on Twitter that anyone already at the Kildare-based festival was not affected.

Today’s line up of acts will go ahead with a reduced audience, the organisers said.

Admission to the festival tomorrow will be dependent on weather.

A statement on the festival’s website said: “We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone’s safety has to be our priority.

“Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly can not be admitted to site.”

“Please watch our social media for further updates.”

Met Éireann has said that “isolated” thunderstorms are possible for certain regions today as increasingly high winds and longer spells of rain could get heavy at times.

The national meteorological service has also issued a status yellow wind warning for two counties, Galway and Mayo, until 9pm this evening.

Forever Young is a nostalgia-themed music festival which takes place at Palmerstown House Estate in Naas.

This year’s lineup includes Jason Donavan, Bananarama and Hothouse Flowers.

