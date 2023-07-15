Yellow wind warnings for two counties and 'heavy' rain nationwide on St Swithin's Day

THIS YEAR’S ST Swithin’s Day has brought rain nationwide, leading superstitions to believe we might be in it for the long-haul.

It is believed that if it rains on St Swithin’s Day, which falls on 15 July, we can expect rain for the next 40 days. Met Éireann’s forecast for today has just that in store, with “widespread showers” across all regions in the country.

The national meteorological service has also issued a status yellow wind warning for two counties, Galway and Mayo, until 9pm this evening. Separately, the British Met Office also issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for all six counties in Northern Ireland.

Met Éireann estimate that “isolated” thunderstorms are possible for certain regions as increasingly high winds and longer spells of rain could get heavy at times.

Fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds, already in the west of the country, will replace the moderate to fresh southerly winds in the east later this afternoon.

Advertisement

Met Éireann expects the highest temperatures to be 15 to 18 degrees, dropping to 9 to 12 degrees tonight as the rain continues in most regions.

Alamy Stock Photo Cartoon depicting St Swithin's predictions for 40 days of rain. Alamy Stock Photo

The weather service says its current indications suggest “continued rather unsettled weather” with showers during the day over the next few days.

It is expected that the coming days will have wet and rainy conditions, according to the national forecaster. Showers are expected to gradually become isolated later on Sunday with clear and dry spells developing overnight.

However, more frequent showers are expected throughout the afternoon on Monday, slowly clearing later on Monday evening.

Met Éireann forecast “wet and breezy” conditions on Tuesday across southern counties during the morning, with a mix of cloud and isolated showers in the other regions of the country.

Although it’s expected to become “a little drier” on Wednesday, a few showers are expected in the afternoon.