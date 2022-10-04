Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 4 October 2022
Former rugby player Damian Browne becomes first person to row from New York to Galway

Browne spent 112 days at sea and travelled over 3,450 nautical miles.

By Diarmuid Pepper Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 8:14 AM
52 minutes ago 11,358 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5883512
Damian Browne on day 62 of his solo row from New York to Galway.
Image: Damian Browne Instagram
Damian Browne on day 62 of his solo row from New York to Galway.
Damian Browne on day 62 of his solo row from New York to Galway.
Image: Damian Browne Instagram

FORMER PROFESSIONAL RUGBY player Damian Browne has completed his gruelling challenge of rowing from New York to Galway, becoming the first person ever to do so.

The journey began at Chelsea Piers in Manhattan on Tuesday, 14 June, and Browne spent 112 days at sea and rowed over 3,450 nautical miles.

His epic journey ended last night in rather precarious circumstances shortly before 1 am when Browne was forced ashore on the rocks at Furbo Beach, just short of the Port of Galway.

IMG-20221004-WA0000 Browne's boat on the rocks at Furbo Beach, Galway.

However, Browne contacted the Project Empower land support officer Chris Martin, who in turn contacted the relevant emergency services who mobilised immediately.

First on the scene were Garda Micheál Ó Ráinne, Garda Vincent Kelly, and Garda Eoin O’Malley.

They found Brown on the rocks and helped him to safety.

Brown and The Project Empower team have expressed their gratitude to the Gardaí and the Emergency First Responders.

While disappointed not to have made it to the Port Of Galway, Browne says he is looking forward to celebrating his achievement at a homecoming later this morning at 11am in Galway Docks.

The journey, entitled Project Empower, was part of a fundraising effort for four charities: National Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Ability West, Madra, and The Galway Simon Community.

Those wishing to donate can do so by following this link.

It’s not the first time Browne has completed a mammoth rowing feat, with the former rugby player previously undertaking an epic solo row across the Atlantic

Diarmuid Pepper
