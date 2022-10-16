Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Sunday 16 October 2022
Founding member of Clannad Noel Duggan dies aged 73

Clannad says Duggan will be ‘forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos and his love of music’.

By Diarmuid Pepper Sunday 16 Oct 2022, 12:33 PM
THE FOUNDING MEMBER of Clannad, Noel Duggan, had died suddenly at the age of 73.

In a statement, the Irish Celtic music band said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening.”

Clannad was formed in the early 1970s through regular performances in the family pub, Leo’s Tavern.

The band went on to win numerous awards, including an Ivor Novello, BAFTA, and a Grammy and scored eight UK top 10 albums.

Clannad also become first act to perform in the Irish language on BBC’s ‘Top of the Pops’.

Announcing the news, Clannad said “Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band”.

From 1980 to 1982, Clannad operated as a six-piece with Enya, before she left the group to pursue a successful solo career.

Noel’s twin brother Pádraig died in 2016.

Clannad had embarked on a farewell tour in early 2020 and is currently scheduled to play as part of this tour in the 3 Arena on 9 December.

