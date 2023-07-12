Four arrests after gardaí execute High Court order on Dublin building occupied by housing activists

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested after gardaí executed a High Court order at a premises that is being occupied by members of the Revolutionary Housing League (RHL).

In the past, the RHL has taken over and occupied other properties in Dublin.

Last week, Cabhrú Housing Association, which provides housing for older persons, was granted an “attachment” order in respect of its property at James McSweeney House, Berkeley Street, Dublin 7.

It allows gardaí to arrest and bring before the High Court all persons who are refusing to vacate the property, that has been illegally occupied since mid-May.

Advertisement

The charity wants to redevelop it into housing units for older persons, but claims those works cannot be progressed due to what it says is the illegal occupation by persons alleged to be members of the Revolutionary Housing League (RHL).

However, the RHL claims their occupation of the property is providing accommodation for homeless people.

A garda spokesperson said “four people, two women and two men, were arrested by Gardaí at the scene” last night.

All four are due to appear before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin later today.

Images on social media show a large garda presence at the premises last night and the street appeared to be closed off as a result.

A video shared online by the RHL appeared to show gardaí using equipment to cut locks on the gate of the property before entering.