Wednesday 24 November 2021
Four men arrested after alleged rowing boat theft resulted in Liffey River rescue

The men are due in court next month.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 9:46 AM
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men following the alleged theft of a rowing boat which resulted in Dublin Fire Brigade having to rescue them. 

Officers based in Irishtown responded to reports of a theft of a boat from a rowing club at Ringsend shortly before midnight last night.

Gardaí attended at the scene and a rowing boat with several people on board was observed stranded on the river.

A full scale river rescue ensued and the four were brought safely to shore at North Wall Quay by Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade a short time later.

A garda spokesman said: “The occupants of the boat, four men in their late 20s, were arrested and brought to Irishtown Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“All four have since been charged and released to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court next month in relation to this matter.”

