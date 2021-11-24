Four men arrested after alleged rowing boat theft resulted in Liffey River rescue

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men following the alleged theft of a rowing boat which resulted in Dublin Fire Brigade having to rescue them.
Officers based in Irishtown responded to reports of a theft of a boat from a rowing club at Ringsend shortly before midnight last night.
Gardaí attended at the scene and a rowing boat with several people on board was observed stranded on the river.
A full scale river rescue ensued and the four were brought safely to shore at North Wall Quay by Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade a short time later.
A garda spokesman said: “The occupants of the boat, four men in their late 20s, were arrested and brought to Irishtown Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
“All four have since been charged and released to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court next month in relation to this matter.”
