Four people to appear in court after 38 dogs found in inhumane conditions in Citywest

FOUR PEOPLE ARE due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning after a variety of animals were seized from that were being kept in inhumane living conditions in Citywest, Dublin.

The two women (aged in their 30s) and two men (aged in their 20s and 30s) were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation by Tallaght Gardaí with the assistance of the Dog Warden from South Dublin County Council and the DSPCA.

Advertisement

During a search on 1 December 2022 Gardaí recovered 38 dogs and puppies as well as other animals which were being kept in inhumane living conditions.

Other animals recovered from the premises included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.

The animals were removed from the premises and were taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.