Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 30 March 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Courts
Four people to appear in court after 38 dogs found in inhumane conditions in Citywest
Other animals recovered from the premises included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.
582
0
7 minutes ago

FOUR PEOPLE ARE due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning after a variety of animals were seized from that were being kept in inhumane living conditions in Citywest, Dublin.

The two women (aged in their 30s) and two men (aged in their 20s and 30s) were arrested and charged as part of an ongoing investigation by Tallaght Gardaí with the assistance of the Dog Warden from South Dublin County Council and the DSPCA.

During a search on 1 December 2022 Gardaí recovered 38 dogs and puppies as well as other animals which were being kept in inhumane living conditions.

Other animals recovered from the premises included cats, parrots, tarantulas, a snake, a scorpion and a millipede.

The animals were removed from the premises and were taken by the DSPCA for veterinary treatment.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags