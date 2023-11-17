Advertisement

Friday 17 November 2023
Revenue Detector dog Milo with Dublin cigarettes seizure in Dublin yesterday.
cigarettes seizure

Over four million cigarettes seized by Revenue in Dublin yesterday

The cigarettes have an estimated value of €3.4 million.
28 minutes ago

OVER FOUR MILLION cigarettes were seized by officers, and detector dog Milo, in Dublin yesterday, Revenue has revealed.

The major discovery was made after the cigarettes arrived in Dublin, from the Netherlands, destined for an address in Northern Ireland.

In total, 4,080,000 cigarettes were seized, with an estimated value of €3.4 million.

Had the discovery gone undetected, it would’ve resulted in an approximately €2.7 million loss for the Exchequer.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’, were seized and the driver of the load was questioned.

Investigations are currently ongoing and Revenue are asking if businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling to contact Revenue, in confidence, on 1800 295 295.

The seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. 

