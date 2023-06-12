Four teenagers arrested after separate car collisions hospitalise two garda members

FOUR TEENAGERS WERE arrested after a car collided with two garda vehicles, resulting in the hospitalisation of two male garda members.

Yesterday evening, gardaí on patrol in Cabra, Dublin 7, attempted to stop a vehicle following reports of an unauthorised taking.

When the car failed to stop for gardaí, a managed containment operation was put into place.

The car was then involved in separate collisions with two official garda vehicles and two male garda members were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both injured garda members have reported unfit for duty and a garda spokesperson said they are receiving support from colleagues and local garda management.

The spokesperson added that the “wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24 hour counselling service have been provided if required”.

The car came to a stop in the Ashbourne area of Co. Meath where the occupants, three male and one female teenagers, were arrested and taken to Garda Stations in the DMR North Region.

All four have since been released from custody, pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.