Friday 3 November 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Alamy Stock Photo A fourth teenager will appear before court this morning
Sligo Town
Fourth teenager arrested in relation 'serious assault' in Sligo Town on Halloween night
A male teenager was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries following the assault, and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.
1.6k
0
40 minutes ago

A FOURTH TEENAGER has been arrested in connection with a serious assault on Halloween night in Sligo Town that hospitalised a boy with serious injuries.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7.10pm outside a service station on the Mailcoach Road.

The male teenager was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries, and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the assault yesterday and appeared before Sligo District Court, where they were granted bail subject to certain conditions, including observing a curfew.

A fourth teenager arrested in relation to the incident will appear before Sligo District Court this morning.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
