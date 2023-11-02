Advertisement

Thursday 2 November 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Fourth man arrested over aggravated burglary at Sligo home of the late Tom Niland
He was seriously injured in the burglary and died in hospital
50 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE TODAY arrested another man, in his 60s, in connection with an aggravated burglary that occurred in a house in Skreen, County Sligo in January of last year.

During the robbery, a number of men forced their way into the home of 73-year-old Tom Niland, after assaulting him on his doorstep, and took a sum of cash, according to gardaí.

It is the fourth person arrested in relation to the robbery, with three other men charged with aggravated burglary following the incident.

Tom was brought to Sligo University Hospital in a critical condition following the assault and placed on life support. He died in hospital in September.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

More Stories
