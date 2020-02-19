This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fr Ray Kelly considered leaving Dancing with the Stars after abusive threats

Kelly said he reported the incident to gardaí.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 6:21 PM
8 minutes ago 1,663 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5013914
Fr Ray Kelly with pro-dancer Kylee Vincent pictured during last week's live show of Dancing with the Stars.
Image: Kyran O'Brien/RTÉ 
Fr Ray Kelly with pro-dancer Kylee Vincent pictured during last week's live show of Dancing with the Stars.
Fr Ray Kelly with pro-dancer Kylee Vincent pictured during last week's live show of Dancing with the Stars.
Image: Kyran O'Brien/RTÉ 

SINGING PRIEST FATHER Ray Kelly has said he considered pulling out of Dancing with the Stars after receiving threatening messages about his participation in the competition. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1′s Liveline, Kelly said he wanted to speak up about the abuse he has received since being on the show following the death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack last Saturday

The Meath priest said his reason for speaking up about his experience is to encourage people to be kind. 

He told Joe Duffy that the abuse started back in December when rehearsals for the show were just kicking off. 

“I got the odd Christmas card from people wishing me well but there was one card that came anonymously, not signed, to remind me of what happened to John the Baptist, when a woman danced for him.” 

Fr Kelly said that after he told people about the card they likened it to a death threat as John the Baptist was beheaded and his head put on a platter. 

“As a priest for 31 years, I’ve never really experienced that level of criticism. I’ve always worked hard in the parish and been there for my parishioners no matter what parish I’ve been in,” Kelly said adding that he’s had a few other negative comments here and there.

Fr Kelly said the abuse came to a head at the end of last month when he received a phone call from a man who later left a similar threatening voice mail in which “every second word was the F word”. 

Shinawil, who produce Dancing with the Stars for RTÉ, asked Kelly not to drop out of the competition after he approached them, as it had his “twisted”. 

The production company convinced Kelly to report the call to the gardaí but he hasn’t heard anything since. 

If you need to speak to someone, contact: 

  • Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie