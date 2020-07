TODAY IS BASTILLE Day, France’s national day, commemorating the storming of Bastille prison during the French revolution in 1789.

How much do you know about the country and our Gallic cousins?

The section of the Atlantic Ocean which Ireland shares with Britain and France is known as what? Wikimedia Napoleon's Strait The English Channel

The Celtic Sea The Welsh corridor Who was the last king of France before the monarchy was deposed during the French Revolution? Wikimedia Louis XIV Louis XV

Louis XVI Louis XVII Paris is the largest, but what is France's second-largest city by population? Wikimedia Bordeaux Marseille

Nice Toulouse Including its overseas territories, France has the most time zones of any country, how many? Wikimedia 3 8

12 22 French actress Marion Cotillard won an Oscar, Bafta and Golden Globe for her performance in which film? Wikimedia A Very Long Engagement Midnight in Paris

Toi et moi La Vie en rose France's current system of government is referred to as its what? PA Images French First Republic French Second Republic

French Fourth Republic French Fifth Republic The Côte d'Azur takes its name from what? Wikimedia A type of shellfish A colour

A method of harbour construction A brand of luxury jewellery With almost 21 million total followers, who has the most Twitter followers in France? Twitter Paris Saint-Germain Twitter Karim Benzema

Twitter David Guetta Twitter Le Monde What is the official residence of the French President? Wikimedia Château de Versailles Palais de l'Élysée

Château de Fontainebleau Appartement du roi Who is moments away from scoring a goal to deny Ireland a place in the 2010 World Cup? Twitter Sylvain Wiltord Thierry Henry

