#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 8 September 2021
Advertisement

Trial of 20 men accused over 2015 Paris attacks to begin

The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 8:36 AM
20 minutes ago 793 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5543504
Le Carillon cafe, a site of one of the attacks.
Image: Jerome Delay/AP
Le Carillon cafe, a site of one of the attacks.
Le Carillon cafe, a site of one of the attacks.
Image: Jerome Delay/AP

FRANCE WILL TODAY begin the trial of 20 men accused over the so-called Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at France’s national football stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris restaurants and cafes on 13 November, 2015.

Survivors of the attacks as well as those who mourn their dead are expected to pack the rooms in a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse.

The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant among those being tried for the deadliest attack in France since the Second World War. He is the only one charged with murder.

france-attacks-trial-explainer Salah Abdeslam is the only one charged with murder. Source: AP/PA Images

The same IS network went on to strike Brussels months later, killing another 32 people.

Dominique Kielemoes, whose son bled to death at one of the cafes that night, said the month dedicated to victims’ testimonies at the trial will be crucial to both their own healing and that of the nation.

“The assassins, these terrorists, thought they were firing into the crowd, into a mass of people. But it wasn’t a mass – these were individuals who had a life, who loved, had hopes and expectations, and that we need to talk about at the trial. It’s important,” she said,

Twenty men are charged, but six of them will be tried in absentia.

Abdeslam, who abandoned his rental car in northern Paris and discarded a malfunctioning suicide vest before fleeing home to Brussels, has refused to speak to investigators.

Related Reads

14.07.20 Stolen Banksy tribute to victims of 2015 Paris attack returned to France from Italy
19.05.16 "I was telling him not to leave me" - Tributes to Bataclan victim as verdict delivered
14.02.16 Irish couple who survived Bataclan massacre say memorial gig 'too soon' for them

But he holds the answers to many of the remaining questions about the attack and the people who planned it, both in Europe and abroad.

The modern courtroom was constructed within the storied 13th-century Palais de Justice in Paris, where Marie Antoinette and Emile Zola faced trial, among others.

For the first time, victims can also have a secure audio link to listen from home if they want, with a 30-minute delay.

The trial is scheduled to last nine months.

embedded262248816 The Bataclan concert hall in Paris was attacked.

September will be dedicated to laying out the police and forensic evidence. October will be given over to victims’ testimony. From November to December, officials including former French president Francois Hollande will give evidence, as will relatives of the attackers.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Abdeslam will be questioned several times. He has so far refused to talk.

None of the proceedings will be televised or rebroadcast to the public, but they will be recorded for archival purposes.

Video recording has only been allowed for a handful of cases in France considered to be of historical value, including last year’s trial over the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in Paris and a kosher supermarket.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie