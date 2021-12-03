Man arrested at Dublin Airport in connection with the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man at Dublin Airport today, in connection with the murder of Francis Dunne in Cork back in 2019.

64 year old Dunne was found dismembered on the grounds of a derelict house.

His body was discovered at around 4pm on 28 December at Castlegrenna House, on Boreenmanna Road, on the southside of Cork city by a neighbour.

Gardaí said at the time that Dunne had suffered “severe injuries” and he had not been seen for a number of days.

It’s not known whether he was killed at the scene, or if that happened elsewhere and the remains were moved.

A Romanian man in his late 20s was arrested shortly before 4pm today, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant, in connection with the killing.

He is due before a special court sitting this evening.

It has been reported in the past that Gardaí had spoken to a man in Romania, and took a statement shortly after the incident.