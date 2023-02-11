Gardaí appeal for information on the disappearance of Frank McCarthy 30 years on

GARDAI HAVE APPEALED to the public for information on the disappearance of Frank McCarthy, which occurred 30 years ago tomorrow.

Frank was last seen by his mother on 12 February, 1993, at around 6.30pm, leaving his home in Mayfield, Cork.

He headed for a local short cut through a nearby field which led to Mayfield Business Park, walking in the direction of Mayfield Shopping Centre.

Advertisement

When last seen, Frank was wearing navy tracksuit pants, green sweater and a wine-coloured three quarter length jacket, white runners. He is described as being 5 foot 10 in height with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was 23 years of age at the time.

Frank’s family and An Garda Síochána are looking to speak with anyone with any information on Frank’s whereabouts or who may have information relating to his movements on the night he disappeared.

Gardaí said that with the passage of time, there may now be people in a position to come forward.

Any new information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcome by the investigation team and Frank’s family. It will be treated with strictest confidence.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.