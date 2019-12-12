This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Online fraudster who conned music fans has Dunnes Stores size business, judge says

Aaron Moran has 36 previous convictions “and a lot relate to deception”, Ennis District Court heard.

By Gordon Deegan Thursday 12 Dec 2019, 7:58 PM
Aaron Moran sold tickets to a Fleetwood Mac gig.
Aaron Moran sold tickets to a Fleetwood Mac gig.
A JUDGE HAS stated that an online fraudster who has duped music fans around the country out of their money over non-existent concert tickets has a Dunnes Store size business.

Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment at Ennis District Court where Aaron Moran (31) entered a plea of guilt to duping Wayne Preston out of €240 for non-existent tickets for a Fleetwood Mac concert on 7 February this year.

In September, Moran of Rose Cottage, Turnpike, Ennis was jailed for four months at Cork District Court for duping a Cork music fan out of €1,000 for four Electric Picnic tickets. 

This was days after an appearance at Ennis District Court where Moran pleaded guilty to duping 26 music fans out of almost €8,000 worth of non-existent concert tickets for the likes of the Electric Picnic, Arianna Grande and Hugh Jackman.

Moran escaped jail for those offences when receiving a Probation Bond from a visiting judge.

Judge Durcan stated that Moran got a ‘lucky draw’ for that court appearance “because I’m not going to give him Probation Bond for this carry on”.

After hearing of Moran’s latest victim, Preston Judge Durcan stated that Moran “has a very big business – a national enterprise. This is no cottage industry – this is a fella – he is like Dunnes Stores – branches everywhere.” 

Judge Durcan stated that there is one way of stamping it out and prison is the answer.

Insp Michelle Moloney stated that Moran has 36 previous convictions “and a lot relate to deception”. 

Judge Durcan told Moran: “Your behaviour is absolutely despicable and you should be ashamed of yourself.”

However, Judge Durcan stopped short of imposing an immediate prison term and instead imposed a six month suspended prison term.

This was after solicitor for Moran, John Casey told Judge Durcan that a return to prison for Moran would break the very positive engagement he is currently having with the various services.

Casey stated that Moran is currently out on temporary release from his four month jail term imposed last September. 

Judge Durcan warned Moran: “I am suspending the prison term for two years. If you come back before me again in relation to any activity of this nature – ping pong – it will be minimum nine months.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing proceedings.

About the author:

Gordon Deegan

