Dublin: 7°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Poll: Would you take a free, walk-in Covid-19 test for people without symptoms?

Five test centres opened this week across the country.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 11:00 AM
39 minutes ago
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE HSE IS offering free Covid-19 tests for anyone without symptoms at five locations until next Wednesday.

Tests for anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or who is a close contact of a confirmed case remain free, but this initiative – for which no appointment is needed – is a further attempt to root out cases in areas where infection rates remain stubbornly high.

People can actively spread the virus without experiencing any symptoms themselves, potentially infecting people who will experience more severe illness.

The tests are free for anyone over the age of 16 who live within 5km of a pop-up testing centre and who have not been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months – get more details here.

Today we’re asking: Would you take a free, walk-in Covid-19 test?


Poll Results:

Yes (538)
No (187)
Undecided (24)



About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

