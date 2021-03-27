Poll: Would you take a free, walk-in Covid-19 test for people without symptoms?

THE HSE IS offering free Covid-19 tests for anyone without symptoms at five locations until next Wednesday.

Tests for anyone experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 or who is a close contact of a confirmed case remain free, but this initiative – for which no appointment is needed – is a further attempt to root out cases in areas where infection rates remain stubbornly high.

People can actively spread the virus without experiencing any symptoms themselves, potentially infecting people who will experience more severe illness.

The tests are free for anyone over the age of 16 who live within 5km of a pop-up testing centre and who have not been infected with Covid-19 in the past six months – get more details here.

Today we’re asking: Would you take a free, walk-in Covid-19 test?

