This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 18 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Free flu vaccine will be available for children aged 2-12 this winter

The vaccine will also be free for people in at-risk groups and those aged 70 and over.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 18 May 2020, 10:49 AM
28 minutes ago 2,286 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5101483
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat

THE FLU VACCINE will be available to children aged between two and 12 for free this winter, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said. 

Harris today confirmed that at-risk groups defined by the HSE aged from six months to 69 years will also be able to get the vaccine for free.

People aged 70 and over already have access for free and this will continue. 

Those defined as at-risk by the HSE include people aged 65 or above, pregnant women, people with long-term medical conditions and people whose immune systems are compromised. 

Work is underway at the moment on this extension of the free vaccine and more details will be provided when it is finalised. 

“A resurgence of Covid-19 during the coming flu season could present a significant challenge to the delivery of healthcare services in the coming winter,” Harris said today.   

As a result, the Department of Health and the HSE have expanded the free vaccine to those aged between two and 12 inclusive for the coming winter months. 

“Flu is a potentially fatal illness and I want to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected,” Harris said.   

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“When the time comes, I will be strongly encouraging those from at-risk groups to get vaccinated to protect themselves and, in the case of health care workers, those they care for, from exposure to the flu.

“The flu vaccine is the only defence against the flu and is the best option for vulnerable people against the life-threatening complications of flu”.

Every year, between 200 and 500 die from the flu, according to the HSE. The vaccine was available for last winter from October 2019 to April 2020. 

The flu is more severe in people aged 65 years and over, pregnant women and those with a long-term medical condition. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie