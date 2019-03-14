Poll: Should sanitary products be provided for free in public buildings?

A CROSS-PARTY motion calling on the government to provide free sanitary products received unanimous support in the Dáil yesterday.

The motion was tabled by the Oireachtas women’s caucus. It calls for the provision of sanitary products in all public buildings including schools, universities, hospitals, Direct Provision centres, refuges, garda stations and prisons.

The issue of “period poverty”, where girls and women struggle to afford sanitary products, has repeatedly been highlighted in Ireland and other countries.

Half of females aged 12-19 in Ireland who were surveyed last year said they have experienced issues paying for sanitary products.

The motion also calls for Ireland to work with other EU states to have VAT removed on such products. The document notes that a woman could spend around €8,000 on sanitary products over a lifetime.

