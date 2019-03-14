This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should sanitary products be provided for free in public buildings?

A motion calling for this has received unanimous support in the Dáil.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 7,461 Views 47 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Lex Collection
Image: Shutterstock/Lex Collection

A CROSS-PARTY motion calling on the government to provide free sanitary products received unanimous support in the Dáil yesterday.

The motion was tabled by the Oireachtas women’s caucus. It calls for the provision of sanitary products in all public buildings including schools, universities, hospitals, Direct Provision centres, refuges, garda stations and prisons.

The issue of “period poverty”, where girls and women struggle to afford sanitary products, has repeatedly been highlighted in Ireland and other countries.

Half of females aged 12-19 in Ireland who were surveyed last year said they have experienced issues paying for sanitary products.

The motion also calls for Ireland to work with other EU states to have VAT removed on such products. The document notes that a woman could spend around €8,000 on sanitary products over a lifetime.

What do you think: Should sanitary products be provided for free in public buildings?


Poll Results:





Órla Ryan
orla@thejournal.ie

