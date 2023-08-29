Advertisement

Tuesday 29 August 2023
# Travel Disruptions
French air traffic controllers consider strike action during Rugby World Cup
Ireland are due to play Tonga the day after the suggested strike action.
59 minutes ago

ONE OF THE main unions representing French air traffic controllers is calling for strike action on 15 September, during the Rugby World Cup. 

This year’s Rugby World Cup is taking place in France between 8 September and 28 October. 

Ireland are due to play Tonga the day after the suggested strike action, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes at 8pm on 16 September. 

Ireland also plays Romania on 9 September, South Africa on 23 September and Scotland on 7 October.

In a statement today, the SNCTA union said it “cannot accept that the work of air traffic controllers and the public air navigation service be devalued year after year”. 

“After several months of unanswered discussions, the SNCTA calls for a strike on Friday, 15 September 2023,” the union said. 

The union is calling for other trade union groups who share its concerns to join the movement. 

Around 20 flights to and from Dublin Airport were cancelled on 6 June as a result of ongoing air traffic control strikes in France. 

The week prior, Ryanair delivered a petition with more than 1.1 million signatures to the von der Leyen’s office calling on the Commission to protect overflights and EU citizen’s freedom of movement during air traffic control strikes. 

The airline also called on the European Commission to enforce a binding arbitration for air traffic control disputes before strike action takes place. 

Ryanair called for a requirement to be put in place for 21-day notice prior to strike action and 72-hour notice of employee participation in strikes to minimise passenger disruption. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
