Tuesday 6 June 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Dublin Airport
Some flights to and from Dublin today cancelled due to air traffic control strikes in France
Flights to and from Spain and France are among those being impacted by the strike action.
1.2k
1
24 minutes ago

AROUND 20 flights have been cancelled to and from Dublin Airport today as a result of ongoing air traffic control strikes in France. 

Flights to and from Spain and France are among those being impacted by the strike action. 

In a statement yesterday, Ryanair called on European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen to “respect the strike rights of ATC (air traffic control) unions” but to “protect 100% of overflights” during the French strikes. 

Last week, Ryanair delivered a petition with more than 1.1 million signatures to the von der Leyen’s office calling on the Commission to protect overflights and EU citizen’s freedom of movement during ATC strikes. 

“If ATC strikes require cancellations, then allocate these to domestic/short-haul flights to/from the affected State,” Ryanair said. 

The airline also called on the European Commission to enforce a binding arbitration for air traffic control disputes before strike action takes place. 

Ryanair called for a requirement to be put in place for 21-day notice prior to strike action and 72-hour notice of employee participation in strikes to minimise passenger disruption. 

Aer Lingus has been contacted by The Journal for comment in relation to today’s cancellations. 

The latest flight information for Dublin Airport can be found on its website

Author
Hayley Halpin
