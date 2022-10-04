Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 4 October 2022
French man arrested in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant

The man appeared before the High Court yesterday and has since been remanded in custody.

By Diarmuid Pepper Tuesday 4 Oct 2022, 2:12 PM
A FRENCH MAN has been arrested in Dublin on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by French authorities.

The arrest was made on Saturday by members of the Garda Extradition Unit and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

They were supported by local gardaí in Store Street Garda Station.

The warrant was issued for the 38-year-old via the Schengen Information System, which is the most widely used and largest information sharing system for security and border management in Europe.

It’s described by the European Commission as “the most successful cooperation tool for border, immigration, police, customs and judicial authorities in the EU and the Schengen associated countries”.

The man appeared before the High Court yesterday and has since been remanded in custody until the 14 October.

Following the arrest, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said: “The dynamic arrest of the fugitive re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and European counterparts, including the significant benefit of the use of the Schengen Information System.”

Diarmuid Pepper
