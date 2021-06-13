#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Sunday 13 June 2021
Advertisement

DUP leader writes to French president explaining how Northern Ireland is part of the UK

Emmanuel Macron reportedly implied that Northern Ireland was a separate country.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 13 Jun 2021, 1:53 PM
34 minutes ago 5,426 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5465569
File photo of Edwin Poots.
Image: PA Images
File photo of Edwin Poots.
File photo of Edwin Poots.
Image: PA Images

THE DEMOCRATIC UNIONIST Party’s new leader has sent a copy of the Good Friday Agreement to French president Emmanuel Macron after he reportedly implied that Northern Ireland was not part of the United Kingdom.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that UK prime minister Boris Johnson attempted to explain his frustration with the Northern Ireland Protocol by asking Macron what he would do if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris.

The French president claimed the comparison did not work because Paris and Toulouse were both part of the same country, according to the paper.

It comes amid increased tensions over post-Brexit checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Boris Johnson warned that he will do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin warning that any unilateral action on extending the grace period would be ‘problematic’.

g7-summit Johnson and Macron pictured together at the G7 summit. Source: PA Images

In a statement today, Edwin Poots said:

“Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that Northern Ireland is not part of the United Kingdom is offensive and demands a statement from the French administration which recognises Northern Ireland’s constitutional status.”

He suggested that Macron’s comments expose “ignorance” within the European Union. adding:

It’s five years since the referendum. Northern Ireland has been centre stage for most of that time yet the most powerful man in one of the most powerful EU countries still doesn’t realise that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom. It’s incredible.

Poots again called for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be removed.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Good Friday Agreement – also known as the Belfast Agreement – was passed by a large majority in referendums on both sides of the border in 1998 and states that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom.

It can only form part of a united Ireland “subject to the agreement and consent of a majority of the people of Northern Ireland”.

It can be read in full here.

Contains reporting by Press Associaton

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie