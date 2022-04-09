#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 9 April 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about French presidents?

Fièvre électorale.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 9 Apr 2022, 10:00 PM
29 minutes ago 2,482 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5733008

THE FIRST ROUND of the 2022 French presidential election kicks off tomorrow.

Opinion polls earlier in the campaign had Emmanuel Macron securing another term at a canter. However, the race has tightened in recent weeks with right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen gaining ground on the incumbent.

Both candidates are expected to be in the run-off, which is set for 24 April.

To mark the French election season, test how much you know about the highest office in France and the people who have held the job.

Macron is the current office holder, but who did he replace?
François Fillon
François Hollande

François Mitterrand
Nicolas Sarkozy
What’s the President’s official residence?
Alamy
The Élysée Palace
Palais Bourbon

Louvre Castle
Palace of Versailles
Which President fought in the first and second world wars?
Alamy
Alain Poher
Charles De Gaulle

Georges Pompidou
François Mitterrand
Under the current rules (things were different in the past), how long does a president’s term last?
Four years
Five years

Six years
Seven years
How many terms are allowed?
Only one
Two consecutive terms

As many as can be won
Which of the following was NOT president?
Charles de Gaulle
Valéry Giscard d'Estaing

Dominique de Villepin
Jacques Chirac
Who is this with Bertie Ahern?
Alamy
That's Jacques Chirac
It's Nicolas Sarkozy

François Hollande
Georges Pompidou
Who is this with Leo Varadkar?
Alamy
Giscard d'Estaing
Sarkozy

Macron
Hollande
Which one of these presidents was NOT convicted of corruption?
Alamy
Chirac
Alamy
Sarkozy

Alamy
They were both convicted of corruption
Which one did NOT separate from his wife and begin a relationship with a celebrity during his time in office?
Alamy
Hollande
Alamy
Sarkozy

Alamy
They both did that
Back in the days of France’s Third Republic (1870-1940), a man by the name of Patrice de _____________ was president from 1873 to 1879.
Wikimedia Commons
O’Carroll
McNally

MacMahon
Ryan
Odd one, the President of France is also the co-prince of Andorra.
That's true
That is completely false
As well as that they also hold the title of Honorary Canon of the Archbasilica of St John Lateran in Rome.
That’s also true
No. You just made that up
Finally, how many female presidents of France have there been?
0
2

4
8
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Charles De Gaulle (1959-1969)
You did great. France’s biggest airport is named after you.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Charles De Gaulle (1959-1969)
You did great. France’s biggest airport is named after you.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
François Mitterrand (1981-1995)
You were France’s longest serving President. Nicely done.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte (1848 - it's complicated)
Nephew of Napoléon I. You were France’s first president. Unfortunately you get a black mark for provoking a self-coup and declaring yourself emperor.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Alain Poher (1969 - 1969, 1974 - 1974)
Although you briefly served as president (twice), ultimately you were… forgettable.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Albert Lebrun (1932 - 1940)
You said it yourself in June 1940 (as France fell to the Nazis and your time as president came to an end): "The uselessness of the struggle was demonstrated. An end must be made."
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Nicolas Sarkozy (2007 - 2012)
Twice convicted of corruption and you lost your re-election bid. Poor effort.
Share your result:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie