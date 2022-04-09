Quiz: How much do you know about French presidents?

THE FIRST ROUND of the 2022 French presidential election kicks off tomorrow.

Opinion polls earlier in the campaign had Emmanuel Macron securing another term at a canter. However, the race has tightened in recent weeks with right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen gaining ground on the incumbent.

Both candidates are expected to be in the run-off, which is set for 24 April.

To mark the French election season, test how much you know about the highest office in France and the people who have held the job.

Macron is the current office holder, but who did he replace? François Fillon François Hollande

François Mitterrand Nicolas Sarkozy What’s the President’s official residence? Alamy The Élysée Palace Palais Bourbon

Louvre Castle Palace of Versailles Which President fought in the first and second world wars? Alamy Alain Poher Charles De Gaulle

Georges Pompidou François Mitterrand Under the current rules (things were different in the past), how long does a president’s term last? Four years Five years

Six years Seven years How many terms are allowed? Only one Two consecutive terms

As many as can be won Which of the following was NOT president? Charles de Gaulle Valéry Giscard d'Estaing

Dominique de Villepin Jacques Chirac Who is this with Bertie Ahern? Alamy That's Jacques Chirac It's Nicolas Sarkozy

François Hollande Georges Pompidou Who is this with Leo Varadkar? Alamy Giscard d'Estaing Sarkozy

Macron Hollande Which one of these presidents was NOT convicted of corruption? Alamy Chirac Alamy Sarkozy

Alamy They were both convicted of corruption Which one did NOT separate from his wife and begin a relationship with a celebrity during his time in office? Alamy Hollande Alamy Sarkozy

Alamy They both did that Back in the days of France’s Third Republic (1870-1940), a man by the name of Patrice de _____________ was president from 1873 to 1879. Wikimedia Commons O’Carroll McNally

MacMahon Ryan Odd one, the President of France is also the co-prince of Andorra. That's true That is completely false As well as that they also hold the title of Honorary Canon of the Archbasilica of St John Lateran in Rome. That’s also true No. You just made that up Finally, how many female presidents of France have there been? 0 2

4 8 Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! Charles De Gaulle (1959-1969) You did great. France’s biggest airport is named after you. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Charles De Gaulle (1959-1969) You did great. France’s biggest airport is named after you. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! François Mitterrand (1981-1995) You were France’s longest serving President. Nicely done. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! Louis-Napoléon Bonaparte (1848 - it's complicated) Nephew of Napoléon I. You were France’s first president. Unfortunately you get a black mark for provoking a self-coup and declaring yourself emperor. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! Alain Poher (1969 - 1969, 1974 - 1974) Although you briefly served as president (twice), ultimately you were… forgettable. Share your result: Share Wikimedia Commons You scored out of ! Albert Lebrun (1932 - 1940) You said it yourself in June 1940 (as France fell to the Nazis and your time as president came to an end): "The uselessness of the struggle was demonstrated. An end must be made." Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Nicolas Sarkozy (2007 - 2012) Twice convicted of corruption and you lost your re-election bid. Poor effort. Share your result: Share