Quiz: How much do you know about French presidents?

THE FIRST ROUND of the 2022 French presidential election kicks off tomorrow.
Opinion polls earlier in the campaign had Emmanuel Macron securing another term at a canter. However, the race has tightened in recent weeks with right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen gaining ground on the incumbent.
Both candidates are expected to be in the run-off, which is set for 24 April.
To mark the French election season, test how much you know about the highest office in France and the people who have held the job.
