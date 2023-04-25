Fresh inquests into 1981 Stardust nightclub tragedy to begin today

FRESH INQUESTS INTO the Stardust nightclub tragedy are due to begin today.

The Stardust tragedy saw 48 young people killed and over 200 people injured at a disco in the Stardust nightclub in Artane on 14 February 1981.

It comes after months of delay to the inquests, following legal action taken by the former manager of the Stardust nightclub, Eamon Butterly, over the decision of Cullinane to include ‘unlawful killing’ as a potential verdict.

However, the High Court ruled last November that a verdict of unlawful killing would be made available to potential jurors.

A jury has been empanelled for the inquests into the fire.

The families of the deceased victims will meet at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin city centre at 9.30am ahead of the inquests beginning at 11am.

They will walk together to the Pillar Rooms at the Rotunda Hospital where the inquests will take place.

The inquests will begin with pen portraits which are not considered formal evidence.

The formal call of witnesses is due to start with staff and management – before patrons of the nightclub are heard.

At a pre-inquest hearing last Thursday, 20 April, Sean Guerin SC said this approach was a “source of concern”.

“There’s a couple of reasons for that,” he said.

“The first is that patrons of the premises and those who went there on the night with friends and family expecting to be received and accommodated in a safe and hospitable way, that those are the witnesses of first importance in the inquest process.

“We do think that the natural order (is) for the patrons of the premises to be heard first.”

Dublin district coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said the reason staff and management would be called first is in the interest of “chronology” and taking into account one the modules of the inquest which is the preparations for the night of the fire.

Guerin contended it would be preferable to call patrons and emergency service personnel first because their testimony may lead to evidential issues which would be required to be addressed by staff and management.

“If you call them (staff) first without them having had an opportunity to hear that evidence, the very real possibility arises that some or many of them have to be recalled,” he said.

“That’s a practical and evidential aspect of the issue.”

Guerin said chronological presentation is not necessarily the easiest way for a jury to assimilate information.

Dr Cullinane said she would give more consideration to the order of witnesses.

Includes reporting by Tadgh McNally and Press Association