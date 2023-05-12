The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

There’s been little time this week to recover from the madness of the coronation. We’ve immediately been thrown into furore over milk prices, Eurovision catatstrophe and how best to watch the GAA.

But how much have you been paying attention? Because unless you’ve been paying a hawklike, almost frightening level of attention, you might not get 10/10 in this quiz. And what a shame that would be.

It was announced this week that private cars would be banned from what area in Dublin? Alamy Temple Bar College Green

Kildare St O'Connell St According to the latest report by the CSO, the price of full fat milk is up by how much compared to this time last year? Alamy 24% 34%

44% 54% Which organisation accused GAAGO of creating an invisible barrier for GAA fans? Alamy RTÉ Virgin Media

ALONE Age Action According to the latest JNLR figures, what is the most popular radio programme in Ireland? Shutterstock The Ryan Tubridy Show Dermot & Dave

Morning Ireland Liveline Which US Senator returned to Capitol Hill this week after three months of absence? Shutterstock John Fetterman Elizabeth Warren

Dianne Feinstein Mitt Romney Which company agreed to refund 55,000 customers this week? Shutterstock GoMo O2

48 Meteor Which pop-punk band announced their split this week? Shutterstock Sum 41 Blink 182

Green Day Good Charlotte Tucker Carlson announced that he would be launching a new show on what platform? Alamy Spotify Discord

YouTube Twitter Who expressed concern this week about a need to make sure 'the Brits didn't screw around'? Alamy Marty Whelan Joe Biden

Marty Whelan Graham Norton Which country became the first this week to provide long range missile systems to Ukraine? Shutterstock USA Germany

