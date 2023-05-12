Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 12 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Newshound Quiz 6
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Woof woof, baby! It’s Friday!
2.6k
0
1 hour ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.  

There’s been little time this week to recover from the madness of the coronation. We’ve immediately been thrown into furore over milk prices, Eurovision catatstrophe and how best to watch the GAA. 

But how much have you been paying attention? Because unless you’ve been paying a hawklike, almost frightening level of attention, you might not get 10/10 in this quiz. And what a shame that would be.

It was announced this week that private cars would be banned from what area in Dublin?
Alamy
Temple Bar
College Green

Kildare St
O'Connell St
According to the latest report by the CSO, the price of full fat milk is up by how much compared to this time last year?
Alamy
24%
34%

44%
54%
Which organisation accused GAAGO of creating an invisible barrier for GAA fans?
Alamy
RTÉ
Virgin Media

ALONE
Age Action
According to the latest JNLR figures, what is the most popular radio programme in Ireland?
Shutterstock
The Ryan Tubridy Show
Dermot & Dave

Morning Ireland
Liveline
Which US Senator returned to Capitol Hill this week after three months of absence?
Shutterstock
John Fetterman
Elizabeth Warren

Dianne Feinstein
Mitt Romney
Which company agreed to refund 55,000 customers this week?
Shutterstock
GoMo
O2

48
Meteor
Which pop-punk band announced their split this week?
Shutterstock
Sum 41
Blink 182

Green Day
Good Charlotte
Tucker Carlson announced that he would be launching a new show on what platform?
Alamy
Spotify
Discord

YouTube
Twitter
Who expressed concern this week about a need to make sure 'the Brits didn't screw around'?
Alamy
Marty Whelan
Joe Biden

Marty Whelan
Graham Norton
Which country became the first this week to provide long range missile systems to Ukraine?
Shutterstock
USA
Germany

Canada
UK
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Paperboy
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     